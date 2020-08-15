Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border lit up in tricolour on I-Day

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Noida entry gate at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border was lit up in tricolour on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:50 IST
Noida entry gate at Delhi-UP border lit up in tricolour on I-Day
A visual of the Noida entry gate at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Noida entry gate at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border was lit up in tricolour on Saturday. Several flyovers and underpasses have also been illuminated in tricolour on the occasion in the city.

Celebrations for the Independence Day in Uttar Pradesh and around the country were downsized this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag in Vidhan Sabha premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. "Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharati are the reason for us being able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary, and police ensuring our safety," Modi said in his address to the nation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced&#160;its next original series Zidd, featuring actors&#160;Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in the lead.&#160; Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narra...

Keesara Tehsildar arrested with over Rs 1 crore bribe in Hyderabad

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash. ACB officials laid a trap here on Friday night and caught Nagar...

Priyanka Gandhi arrives Shimla to spend time with family

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally arrived in Shimla on Saturday for a week-long stay with her kids and some close family friends, sources said. She will stay at her bungalow in Chharabra, which was built around two ye...

Indian Army personnel celebrate Independence Day in J&K's Gurez sector

Indian Army personnel celebrated 74th Independence Day in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Indian Army released a video which showed Army personnel hoisting the national flag, saluting it and singing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020