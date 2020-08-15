I-Day: Vidhan Bhawan, several other buildings illuminate in tricolour in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan along with several other buildings in Lucknow were illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day on Saturday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan along with several other buildings in Lucknow were illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day on Saturday. The Legislative Assembly building and Lok Bhawan were also decked up with tricolour patterns.
The I-Day celebrations this year will be low-key due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion.
The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)
