Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman files rape complaint against BJP MLA; His wife accuses her of blackmail

In her complaint, the woman claimed that he had fathered her child and a DNA test can be conducted to find out the truth, according to the police. She has accused the MLA of travelling with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal and raping her several times between 2016 and 2018.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:31 IST
Woman files rape complaint against BJP MLA; His wife accuses her of blackmail

A woman has filed a police complaint against an Uttarakhand BJP MLA accusing him of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018, and she has been booked for allegedly blackmailing him following a complaint by the legislator's wife, police said on Monday. "The woman who is married levelled the allegations against the BJP's Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi. A complaint was lodged at Nehru colony police station here on Sunday," DG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.

The MLA could not be reached for his reaction. In her complaint, the woman claimed that he had fathered her child and a DNA test can be conducted to find out the truth, according to the police.

She has accused the MLA of travelling with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal and raping her several times between 2016 and 2018.        The woman who claims to be  the MLA's neighbour said she had met him in connection with the illness of her mother in 2016.  She has also accused the legislator's wife of offering her Rs 25 lakh "to keep her mouth shut", they said. Meanwhile, the MLA's wife has also lodged a complaint at the Nehru colony police station accusing the woman of blackmailing her husband, Kumar said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he said. The sensational allegations against the BJP MLA have sent the political temperatures soaring in Uttarakhand with state Congress president Pritam Singh saying the charges are serious and a DNA test should be conducted.

"It is a serious matter that an MLA is being accused of sexual harassment by a woman. As she has a child too. A DNA test of the baby should be conducted to find the truth," Singh said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus stops some potash output amid protests - TASS

Some fertiliser production has stopped at Belarusian potash miner Belaruskali after a number of its workers joined protests over the countrys disputed election, TASS news agency cited the miners labour union as saying on Monday. The scale o...

Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel to summon Facebook officials

A Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony said on Monday that it will summon Facebook officials over complaints about the social media platforms alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in India. The developm...

Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises and ignoring the interests of West Bengal, former saffron party leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC here in the presence of senior leaders and office-bearer...

Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000

Indias COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first such fatality, as migrant workers poured back into major cities in hopes of regaining work after the easing of anti-virus restrictions. Hundred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020