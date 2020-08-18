Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navy Commanders to review India's maritime security at 3-day conclave from Aug 19

A major focus of the conclave will be to review the Indian Navy's operational readiness as well as issues relating to India's security interests in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been rapidly expanding its military presence, they said. The Indian Navy has deployed a range of its frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean region to send a clear message to China following escalation of the border dispute.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:22 IST
Navy Commanders to review India's maritime security at 3-day conclave from Aug 19
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Picture

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will extensively deliberate on the evolving maritime security architecture in the region and the border row with China in eastern Ladakh at a three-day conclave beginning Wednesday, officials said. A major focus of the conclave will be to review the Indian Navy's operational readiness as well as issues relating to India's security interests in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been rapidly expanding its military presence, they said.

The Indian Navy has deployed a range of its frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean region to send a clear message to China following escalation of the border dispute. "The conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of recent events on our northern borders, coupled with the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19," the Indian Navy said in a statement. The naval commanders would also deliberate on ensuring tri-services synergy as well as functional reorganisation within the Navy to improve efficiency, it said, adding the conference would also discuss the larger security imperatives in the Indo-Pacific. The Navy said the conference would provide the higher naval leadership a forum to discuss conduct of operations, sustenance and maintenance of assets, procurement issues, infrastructure development and human resource management within the ambit of the "new normal" resulted by the pandemic.

"The Chief of the Naval Staff, with the commanders-in-chief, will review major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource, training and administrative activities undertaken during the year and deliberate upon the course to be steered in the future. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the conference on Wednesday.

It is the first naval commanders' conference since the institution of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). "The conference would discuss upon the ways to optimise joint planning structures, tri-service synergy, and operational readiness, as also functional reorganisation within the Indian Navy to improve efficiency," the Navy said. Officials said all possible security challenges that the country may face including from China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region will be deliberated upon at length at the conclave, they added. The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical to India's strategic interests. Over the years, the region has witnessed increasing Chinese presence.

China has constructed the deep-sea Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan and a naval base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. In the last few weeks, the Navy has significantly expanded its deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, positioning a plethora of warships and submarines following the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

Over the years, the Indian Navy's focus has been on enhancing combat efficiency and improving operational readiness and these issues will be discussed in detail, the officials said. Measures to ensure safety, continued training, and checks and balances on crew proficiency aboard the front-line warships will also be reviewed, they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian jets bomb opposition-held Idlib - witnesses

Jets believed to be Russian bombed several towns in rebel-held northwestern Syria in a new flare-up of violence since a Turkish-Russian deal that halted major fighting nearly six months ago, witnesses said.War planes flying at high altitude...

Rugby-Ticket ballot for Lions tour to face Boks set to open for registration

Rugby fans will have two weeks in early September to register for tickets for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, while officials say the tour could be pushed back - possibly to 2022 - if the coronavirus pandemic halts tr...

Final well-killing operation underway at Baghjan well

Final killing operation is underway on Tuesday towards dousing the blaze at the damaged gas well of Oil India Limited OIL at Baghjan in Assam. An OIL press release said, after Mondays successful capping operation, all arrangements for carry...

Cricket-Test players left out of England's T20 squad for Pakistan series

England named a 14-man Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan, with selectors leaving out players from the test squad in the ongoing series against the Asian side. Eoin Morgan will captain the side, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020