Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rape allegations: BJP MLA cites ill-health for not recording statement

Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi, who has been accused of rape by a woman, on Wednesday expressed his inability to appear before police for recording his statement on health grounds.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:44 IST
Rape allegations: BJP MLA cites ill-health for not recording statement

Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi, who has been accused of rape by a woman, on Wednesday expressed his inability to appear before police for recording his statement on health grounds. Negi was summoned by police on Tuesday to record his statement on the charges of rape levelled against him by the woman.

In a letter to the DGP, Negi said he could not appear to record his statement as he was not well. He said he will record his statement as soon as he recovers. The legislator also wondered why no arrest has yet been made despite a case of blackmailing lodged by his wife against the woman at the city's Nehru colony police station.

My wife had lodged a case of blackmailing against the woman at the Nehru colony police station on August 13 with supporting evidence but no arrest has been made so far in connection with the case, he said. Requesting the DGP for an impartial probe, Negi said he is cooperating in investigation.

The woman had filed a police complaint against the MLA on Sunday accusing him of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018 while she was booked for allegedly blackmailing him following a complaint by the legislator's wife. In her complaint, the woman claimed he had fathered her child and a DNA test can be conducted to bring out the truth, according to police.

She has accused the MLA of travelling with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal and raping her several times between 2016 and 2018..

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on WednesdaySunny Gill from Punjabs Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by ...

Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems

Ecuadors armed forces said on Tuesday that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent monitoring of their activities. Of around 325 s...

UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug 24

The UN special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the 45-member committee charged with drafting a new constitution for the conflict-torn country will meet for the first time in nine months on August 24. Geir Pedersen told the Security...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020