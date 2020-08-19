Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Taking cognizance of the letter immediately, Kamal Nath has been declared the leader of opposition in the state Assembly," Sharma told PTI.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:58 IST
Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in MP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma declared Nath, 73, as the leader of opposition.

"The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has received a letter in this regard from the Congress on Wednesday. Taking cognizance of the letter immediately, Kamal Nath has been declared the leader of opposition in the state Assembly," Sharma told PTI. Home Minister Narottam Mishra congratulated Nath and said, "I hope that the opposition will play a responsible and positive role in the development of the state." Nath resigned as chief minister on March 20 after his government was reduced to a minority following resignations of 22 Congress MLAs who later joined the BJP under the leadership of former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

More than 600 acts of violence committed in connection to COVID-19 -Intl Red Cross

More than 600 cases of violence, harassment or stigmatization in relation to cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC during the first six months of the pandemic. Some 611 violent acts took p...

Mali coup leaders promise election in 'reasonable' time frame

Soldiers who ousted Malis president in a coup promised on Wednesday to oversee elections within a reasonable time and moved swiftly to hold talks with one of the West African nations most influential power brokers.President Ibrahim Boubacar...

US suspends extradition, tax agreements with Hong Kong

The US on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions following Chinas imposition of a controversial national security law in the Asian trading hub to curb autonomy and...

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on WednesdaySunny Gill from Punjabs Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020