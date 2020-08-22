Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI urges SC not to punish Prashant Bhushan for 'expressing his views'

The CPI urged the Supreme Court on Saturday not to punish senior advocate Prashant Bhushan for "expressing his views", while stating that the apex court should distinguish between "constructive criticism and malicious statements". The party appeals to the apex court not to punish Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan for expressing his views, that too as a practising senior lawyer," the CPI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:39 IST
CPI urges SC not to punish Prashant Bhushan for 'expressing his views'
In a contempt of court case, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave Bhushan time till August 24 to "reconsider his defiant statement" refusing to apologise for his contemptuous tweets. Image Credit: ANI

The CPI urged the Supreme Court on Saturday not to punish senior advocate Prashant Bhushan for "expressing his views" while stating that the apex court should distinguish between "constructive criticism and malicious statements". In a contempt of court case, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave Bhushan time till August 24 to "reconsider his defiant statement" refusing to apologise for his contemptuous tweets.

Bhushan has been held guilty of contempt for two of his tweets. "The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India is of the opinion that Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan has not committed anything to be termed as contempt. He is known for his commitment and conviction in articulating the genuine concerns and grievances of people. "The Supreme Court should have distinguished between constructive criticism and malicious statements. Otherwise, it would deter ordinary individuals from performing their civic duty of being objective in their expressions about the institutions of our vibrant republic. The party appeals to the apex court not to punish Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan for expressing his views, that too as a practising senior lawyer," the CPI said in a statement.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus blocks over 50 news websites amid large protests

Authorities in Belarus have blocked more than 50 news media websites reporting on how the country has been shaken by two weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after 26 years in power. The Belar...

Elephant herd goes on rampage in Bengal's Jhargram

A herd of around 40 wild elephants has gone on a rampage in West Bengals Jhargram district, destroying hectares of paddy fields and several hutments in the last 10 days, a forest official said. The marauding herd, which has strayed from the...

Statue of lauded rocker Chris Cornell vandalised in Seattle

A life-sized statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalised outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Museum officials told The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thurs...

No links of ISIS operative with Uttarakhand, says state DGP

No links of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant ISIS operative Abu Yusuf with Uttarakhand can be established so far, State Director General of Police Law and Order Ashok Kumar said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the police said, an Islam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020