Portion of Delhi BJP office closed after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

A portion of the Delhi BJP's office on Pant Marg here was closed for sanitisation work on Monday after a senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19, a party leader said. The 60-year-old man undertook the COVID test on Sunday and his report came positive, Delhi BJP's media cell head Ashok Goel said.

"The office block where he used to sit has been closed for sanitisation work. Other staff members who sat there have also undergone the coronavirus test," Goel said. The office block is separate from the main Delhi BJP office building where the party president and other senior office bearers have their chambers.

Another party leader said the infected employee's wife had tested positive on Saturday after which he undertook the test. He is currently under home isolation, the party leader said. Earlier, a room used by the media cell at the city BJP office was closed after a visitor tested positive for the disease.