Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and "there is an overall improvement".

"As many as 1,090 villages in 18 districts have been affected by the flood. Among the affected villages, 620 are marooned," he said. The districts hit by the deluge are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Santkabirnagar and Sitapur.

The relief commissioner said the Sharda river at Lakhimpur Kheri's Palia Kalan, the Saryu at Elginbridge in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia were flowing above the danger mark. In case of deaths in flood-related incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide relief to the family members of the victims within 24 hours, the relief commissioner said.