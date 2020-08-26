Bhopal Police inspects rape case accused Pyare Mian's bungalow in Indore

Bhopal Police reached the bungalow of Pyare Mian, an accused in a rape case involving minor girls, in Indore's Lalaram Nagar on Tuesday night, to further investigate in the case against him. "Based on the evidence and the victim's statement, we came to inspect the incident site. Three cases have been registered against Pyare Mian in Palasia, Indore," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himani Soni told reporters here.

The incident came to light when five girls, including four minors, were found wandering in Bhopal's Ratibad area. On being questioned, they told police that they were returning after attending a party where one of them was alleged raped. The police have also booked two people including Sweetie Vishwakarma, the girl who was accompanying the minors.

The main accused, Pyare Miyan was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir in July. "He (Pyare Miyan) is a 68-year-old and has been doing such activities for the past seven to eight years. Pornographic contents have also been found," Sai Krishna Thota, South Bhopal SP had said. (ANI)