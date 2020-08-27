Left Menu
EDMC to set up panel to examine reasons behind poor cleanliness survey ranking

The EDMC ranked 46 among 47 civic bodies surveyed in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh in the government's annual Swacch Survekshan, results for which were announced last week. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation also ranked low at 31 and 43, respectively.

The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon set up a committee to examine the reasons behind its dismal ranking in the Centre's nationwide cleanliness survey, the civic body's mayor said on Wednesday. The EDMC ranked 46 among 47 civic bodies surveyed in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh in the government's annual Swacch Survekshan, results for which were announced last week.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation also ranked low at 31 and 43, respectively. "The decision was taken during the meeting of the EDMC House on Wednesday. Members of both the ruling party and Opposition discussed the matter of poor ranking in the cleanliness survey. Directions have been issued to form a committee to examine the reasons behind the poor ranking," East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said.

The committee will have members from both ruling and opposition parties, he said. "The panel will also identify the exact duty of officials to ensure that we perform much better next time," he added.

Patna ranked 47 in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. According to the government, the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' surveyed a total of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 97 Ganga towns. A total of 1.87 crore citizens participated in the exercise.

