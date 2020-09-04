Left Menu
Development News Edition

From being a weapons importer, India must turn into an exporter: DRDO chairman

To implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, India must turn from being one of the largest importers of weapons in the world to the largest exporter, said G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:34 IST
From being a weapons importer, India must turn into an exporter: DRDO chairman
DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

To implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, India must turn from being one of the largest importers of weapons in the world to the largest exporter, said G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday. Speaking at the online India Foundation Dialogue 75, the DRDO chairman said that several steps had been taken in different sectors to inculcate 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence.

"When one talks about self-reliance in India's defence technology, it means that we should have the design, development and manufacturing capabilities for particular equipment or weapon systems that are required by our armed forces. Although in the last two decades, we have made significant strides in our technology, we are still one of the largest importers of defence equipment, arms and ammunition in the whole world," Reddy said in his address to the attendees of the video conference. "What we are doing is not sufficient. Many things need to be developed and we must produce state-of-the-art systems, rather than importing from outside. Generally, we are followers of new technology. This has to change. We need to develop first of its kind, home-grown systems that others should want to buy from us," he added.

He further said that The Prime Minister had given very specific instructions to make all the required changes in order to indigenise weapons, adding that the DRDO had started several initiatives and schemes to draw more people into defence, including inculcation of relevant courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. "From being one of the largest importers, we have to become the largest exporter. In order to achieve this, our country's academia must work on core research areas. We have so far established about eight centres of excellence for this kind of academic research work and with various schemes, we are trying to develop many core technologies which will greatly benefit our future generations. Thousands of crores have been invested in 200-300 projects and we hope to yield good results in the coming years," he said.

He also added, "With the Ministry of Education, we have also picked about 500 PhD students who will do their research at DRDO labs and take our defence problems as their research subject. They will have guides from academia as well as scientists from the DRDO. In the next 4-5 years, we will have extensive research material on 500 defence-related problems and their potential solutions." He further said that defence was going to be introduced as part of college curriculum by this year, and B.Tech and M.Tech students were already given similar elective subjects.

"We have brought in certified courses through our academic institute in Pune called DIAT (Defence Institute Of Advanced Technology) wherein a lot of people study artificial intelligence and cyber tech. These courses have just started now and per year at least 1,000 people in each course will be trained and certified in these areas," Reddy said. He also added that between 5,000-10,000 students were doing projects with the DRDO and many schemes were being brought to provide paid apprenticeships for the students.

With regard to the defence industry, Reddy said that the DRDO had risen to the occasion and declared that we would be working more on the critical and advanced state-of-the-arts systems only. Design and development would be incorporated from the industry. "The Ministry of Defence has announced a list of 101 items that will not be imported from outside at all and will be made, designed, developed and produced in the country. A new update to the list is soon to come. The DRDO has also opened test facilities and over 1,700 patents to the industry so that more manufacturers and developers can have the support of the DRDO wherever it is required, Reddy added.

He further said that a new scheme called the technology development fund had been established for the indigenisation of imported systems. Firms and companies who think they have the capability to produce such items here will be fully funded by the DRDO. "If our country is going to be prosperous, industries must not only supply to our own armed forces but export to other countries in large number," Reddy said. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. job growth slows in August, unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

U.S. job growth slowed further in August as financial assistance from the government ran out, threatening the economys recovery from the COVID-19 recession. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs last month after advancing 1.734 m...

India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese float glass for 3 months

India has extended anti-dumping duty on imports of float glass from China for three months till December 7, as per a notification.&#160; The move is aimed at guarding domestic industry from cheap imports from China. ...the anti-dumping ...

Japan says it will bear cost of coronavirus vaccines for populace

Japans government said on Friday it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate ...

Non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences imperative for regional peace: Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing border tension with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences is imperative for the security and sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020