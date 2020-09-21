Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors along LoC at J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:51 IST
Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars at around 2.30 pm today.
The Indian Army is retaliating and more details are awaited. Pakistan on September 19, violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar and Malti sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (ANI)
