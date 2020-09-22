Centre has provided platform to sell produces anywhere in the country: BJP leader

The Centre has provided a platform to the farmers to sell their produce across the country and to anybody with the passage of farm bills in the Parliament, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Prof Kanagasabhpathi said on Tuesday. Since the farmers were the masters of their produce, the bill gave the rights to sell them anywhere in the country and to traders, consumers and big companies, thus giving total protection to them, he told reporters here.

The producers and growers themselves can now decide on their profit margin, without interference of middlemen, he said, adding the opposition parties were indulging in false propaganda and misguiding the farmers on the bills. He sought to allay the fears that MSP will be done away with and as promised the income of farmers will be doubled.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that seeks to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and will do away with the imposition of stock holding limits, was adopted on Tuesday in the Upper House.