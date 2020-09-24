COVID-19: Karnataka reports 7,710 new cases, tally rises to 5,48,557

Karnataka on Thursday reported 7,710 new cases for novel coronavirus, along with 6,748 discharges. According to the state health department, 65 people succumbed to the pathogen here today.

A total of 5,48,557 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. Of which, there are 95,549 active cases, 4,44,658 patients were discharged and 8,331 people have succumbed to the virus.

With a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday, which includes 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 91,149 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)