Kin demand probe into murder of BJP councillor in Jammu
Relative of BJP Councilor Bhupinder Singh who was shot dead by terrorists outside his residence, on Thursday demanded a probe into the matter.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:44 IST
Relative of BJP Councilor Bhupinder Singh who was shot dead by terrorists outside his residence, on Thursday demanded a probe into the matter. Speaking to ANI Amarjeet Singh Chopra, a relative of the deceased said, "He was an honest man and he always helped everyone. He was very hardworking and through this, he created his social image. We request the government to launch a probe into the matter."
Meanwhile, Singh's childhood friend Balbir Singh Mehta expressed shock over the news and said we had planned to meet. "He was my childhood friend. When I heard the news of his murder I was in shock. I was not able to believe that. Yesterday I called him and planned to meet up. He had been a member of the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and worked really well. He used to help everyone," Mehta told ANI.
On September 23, Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists opened fire at Singh who died on the spot. (ANI)
