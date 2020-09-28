Delhi BJP starts campaign to reach out to farmers, dispel misconceptions about farm reform laws

The Delhi BJP on Monday launched a campaign to reach out to farmers in the national capital and dispel misconceptions about the farm reform laws, as protests erupted in neighbouring states against them. Leader of Opposition in Delhi BJP, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri held a meeting with farmers from 22 villages at Tajpur village in South Delhi, and said the Congress and other parties were "spreading rumours" that minimum support price (MSP) will be abolished. "The truth is, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, agriculture production has registered huge increase, the MSP has also been substantially increased and the government has made record procurement of foodgrains from farmers," Bidhuri said.

He said the three farm reform laws will pave way for doubling farmers income. "It will also increase agricultural production through new technology and payment of agricultural produce of farmers will be guaranteed within three days. "If any farmer gives his land on contract, then the buyer will bear the losses, if any to the crops, and arrange necessary inputs," he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said opposition parties were "misguiding" farmers to serve their vested interests and the two-week-long Delhi BJP campaign will dispel rumours spread by them. Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the campaign Kuljeet Chahal said many meetings will be held with farmers of 365 villages by senior leaders, including party MPs and MLAs in Delhi.

The decision to start the campaign was taken at a meeting of senior Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday, he said. "The campaign will primarily create awareness about the three farm Bills that were passed and later approved by the President. However, the condition of farmers in Delhi under the Arvind Kejriwal government and how it has failed to meet its promises with them, will also be discussed in these meetings," he said.

Chahal, who himself addressed a meeting with farmers at Majra Dabas village, said the campaign will also reach out to urbanised villages in Delhi whose issues like compensation, land acquisition and civic amenities are yet to be settled.