Gowda launches home delivery facility of fertilisers for Andhra Pradesh farmers

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday launched the home delivery facility of fertilisers for farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Gowda launched POS 3.1 software, SMS Gateway and home delivery facility of fertilisers for farmers in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

The minister said the DBT (direct benefits transfer) system was launched on March 1, 2018, on a pan-India basis that has been working well. He said the fertiliser department has successfully implemented a complex system of end-to-end computerisation of movement of fertiliser in the entire country. The system enables to monitor availability of fertiliser on a real-time basis at state, district and at the retail outlet.

The entire fertiliser subsidy for the last two years have been disbursed through this system, the statement said. Gowda complemented Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for the excellent work done by his government in home delivery of fertiliser. In fact, Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has launched such a unique initiative.

Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandavia and Reddy also addressed the gathering through video conferencing. Mandaviya said the pilot project for home delivery of fertilisers in Andhra Pradesh is model for other states.

Under the POS 3.1 version, keeping in view of prevailing pandemic condition, contactless one-time password (OTP)-based authentication option has been introduced. Farmer will be able to purchase fertiliser without touching finger print sensor.

SMS Gateway will periodically send SMS to farmer about availability of fertiliser at retail outlet from where he last purchased the fertiliser. He will also be able to get information about availability of fertiliser at any retail outlet by sending retailer ID to Mobile No. 7738299899. Further on purchase of fertiliser, SMS will be sent to his mobile indicating the quantity purchased and amount paid by him.

Under an initiative of home delivery of fertilisers in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has launched 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs) in all gram panchayats to provide farmers with quality inputs and allied services. Under this systems, farmers after biometric authentication can order fertilizers from RBK (Rythu Bharosa Kendra) in their village and fertiliser will be delivered at their door step.