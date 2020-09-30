Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gowda launches home delivery facility of fertilisers for Andhra Pradesh farmers

Further on purchase of fertiliser, SMS will be sent to his mobile indicating the quantity purchased and amount paid by him. Under an initiative of home delivery of fertilisers in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has launched 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs) in all gram panchayats to provide farmers with quality inputs and allied services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:10 IST
Gowda launches home delivery facility of fertilisers for Andhra Pradesh farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday launched the home delivery facility of fertilisers for farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Gowda launched POS 3.1 software, SMS Gateway and home delivery facility of fertilisers for farmers in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

The minister said the DBT (direct benefits transfer) system was launched on March 1, 2018, on a pan-India basis that has been working well. He said the fertiliser department has successfully implemented a complex system of end-to-end computerisation of movement of fertiliser in the entire country. The system enables to monitor availability of fertiliser on a real-time basis at state, district and at the retail outlet.

The entire fertiliser subsidy for the last two years have been disbursed through this system, the statement said. Gowda complemented Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for the excellent work done by his government in home delivery of fertiliser. In fact, Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has launched such a unique initiative.

Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandavia and Reddy also addressed the gathering through video conferencing. Mandaviya said the pilot project for home delivery of fertilisers in Andhra Pradesh is model for other states.

Under the POS 3.1 version, keeping in view of prevailing pandemic condition, contactless one-time password (OTP)-based authentication option has been introduced. Farmer will be able to purchase fertiliser without touching finger print sensor.

SMS Gateway will periodically send SMS to farmer about availability of fertiliser at retail outlet from where he last purchased the fertiliser. He will also be able to get information about availability of fertiliser at any retail outlet by sending retailer ID to Mobile No. 7738299899. Further on purchase of fertiliser, SMS will be sent to his mobile indicating the quantity purchased and amount paid by him.

Under an initiative of home delivery of fertilisers in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has launched 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBKs) in all gram panchayats to provide farmers with quality inputs and allied services. Under this systems, farmers after biometric authentication can order fertilizers from RBK (Rythu Bharosa Kendra) in their village and fertiliser will be delivered at their door step.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer plans more cost cuts, impairment charges

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros 1.76 billionof cost cuts as of 2024 and said it would take impairment charges on its agricultural business as it battles with low commodity prices. B...

Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater

As much of Britains economy emerged from the coronavirus lockdown, its theaters stayed dark, with performers and staff unwillingly idled. So they made a song and dance about it.Scores of actors, technicians and theater workers led by pantom...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know

Season 4 of My Hero Academia left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in Season 5. The ending of fourth season left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for the next season.The anime enthusia...

Biden warns that Americans will 'not stand for' Trump refusing to leave office

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said voters will not stand for it if President Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to leave office, raising the tension ahead of the November vote. At a debate with Biden on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020