Fit India 2nd phase ends, Maha NCC takes part in large numbers
The second part of the Fit India campaign launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day in two phases concluded on Friday with large-scale participation across Maharashtra by NCC cadets.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:40 IST
The second part of the Fit India campaign launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day in two phases concluded on Friday with large-scale participation across Maharashtra by NCC cadets. The second phase started on September 15 and its focus was to instill virtues of health and physical fitness among people.
A National Cadet Corps Directorate Maharashtra official said over 1.25 lakh cadets took part in the state and cumulatively ran 4 lakh kilometres. Cadets took part in a wide variety of sports, yoga, aerobics etc and used posters, blogs, webinars and social media to spread the message of the campaign.
