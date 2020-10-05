Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm Laws: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till October 8

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) has again extended 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against recently enacted farm laws till October 8.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 05-10-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 07:14 IST
Farm Laws: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till October 8
Members of KSMC holding candlelight vigil in Amritsar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) has again extended 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against recently enacted farm laws till October 8. The protests were scheduled to end on October 5 (today).

The members of Committee held a candlelight vigil as they continue 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar's Devidaspura village, in protest against the farm laws. "As an elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi could have discussed the provisions of the Bills before introducing and passing them in Parliament. We are protesting here and holding a candlelight vigil," said Sukhbinder Singh, secretary of the committee told ANI.

"We have extended our protest until October 8. We will continue our agitation till government rollback the laws," he added. The rail roko farmers' agitation was launched by the Committee in Punjab on September 24 and was scheduled to conclude on September 26. However, it was extended till September 29 and it is now scheduled to be concluded on October 8.

The protesters under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have blocked the railway tracks by putting up a tent on the railway lines. They are raising anti-government slogans and demanded rollback of all the farm Bills at Devidaspura, a village on the city outskirts. Similar protests against the farm legislations have been witnessed in various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha.

According to the Centre, these laws will help small and marginal farmers by allowing them to sell produce outside 'mandis' and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. The Parliament has recently passed the three Bills which have come into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

The three bills - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed in the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19, as they try to co...

Fonterra agrees to sell China farms for total of $555 million

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of 555 million RMB 2.5 billion1, after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners.Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limite...

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, the States Information and Public Relations department informed on Monday.The COVID-19 tally in the State stands at 2,120 cases, including 313 active cases and 1,807 di...

At least a quarter of Disney layoffs coming from Florida

At least a quarter of the 28,000 layoffs planned for Disneys parks division will come from Florida, according to a letter the company filed with state and local officials last week. The letter said that at least 6,390 nonunion Disney employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020