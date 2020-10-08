Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. could adopt carbon tax under a Biden presidency -ex-Fed Chair Yellen

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said bipartisan concern over climate change could see the United States adopt a tax on carbon emissions, with the proceeds shared with households, if Democrat Joe Biden is elected President in November. Yellen, who served as Fed chair from 2014-2018, said the combination of social injustices exposed by the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, and wildfires in California, could boost support for the proposal.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:31 IST
U.S. could adopt carbon tax under a Biden presidency -ex-Fed Chair Yellen
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said bipartisan concern over climate change could see the United States adopt a tax on carbon emissions, with the proceeds shared with households, if Democrat Joe Biden is elected President in November.

Yellen, who served as Fed chair from 2014-2018, said the combination of social injustices exposed by the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, and wildfires in California, could boost support for the proposal. "There really is a new kind of recognition that you've got a society where capitalism is beginning to run amok and needs to be readjusted in order to make sure that what we're doing is sustainable and the benefits of growth are widely shared in ways they haven't been," Yellen told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"What I see is a growing recognition on both sides of the aisle that climate change is a very serious concern and that action needs to occur," she said. Yellen was speaking ahead of the launch on Thursday of a report from a working group she co-chaired with former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney setting out steps governments, regulators, businesses and investors can take to accelerate a shift to a low-carbon future.

Among the recommendations, compiled by the G30 network of former central bankers, academics, policy-makers and financiers, was a gradually increasing price on carbon to help transition economies to net zero emissions. Yellen has been working with a group https://clcouncil.org/Bipartisan-Climate-Roadmap.pdf of Republicans, Democrats and companies known as the Climate Leadership Council on a proposal to tax climate-warming carbon emissions to encourage companies to shift away from fossil fuels.

The plan aims to halve carbon emissions by 2035 from 2005 levels with a tax starting at $40 per ton. While that would make products like gasoline more expensive, the plan would return dividends to families of about $2,000 in the first year. "There's no question that if President Trump loses and the Biden administration comes into place then climate change will be a very high priority," Yellen said.

"I do see Republican support, and not only Democrat support, for an approach that would involve a carbon tax with redistribution. It's not politically impossible," she said. Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some oil companies and moderate Republicans, including former secretary of state James Baker, back the Climate Leadership Council, which unveiled its proposals in February. There is no mention of a carbon tax in the Democratic National Committee Platform for the Nov. 3 polls. Biden's climate change strategy favors direct federal investment in clean energy and measures including targets for electrifying transport and weatherizing buildings.

Nevertheless, Biden's climate strategy document, launched in July, does mention that some cities, such as Boulder, Colorado, are using energy taxes to reduce emissions. "There is a lot of focus on what do we need to do to change the direction to address long-standing problems, whether they're of racial justice, or the distribution of income, or climate," Yellen said. "That is a kind of awakening that I think has been taking place and I find that hopeful." (Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK publishes updated post-Brexit border operating model

Britain on Thursday published updated guidance for businesses and passengers crossing the border after the Brexit transition period ends this year.Hauliers will need a Kent Access Permit to proceed to the border, the government said. Confir...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...

OPEC, in major shift, says oil demand to plateau in late 2030s

World oil demand will plateau in the late 2030s and could by then have begun to decline, OPEC said on Thursday, in a major shift for the producer group that reflects the lasting impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy and consumer h...

ESIC asks filed staff to disburse disablement benefit every month amid pandemic

Employees State Insurance Corporation has asked its field formations to disburse permanent disablement benefit and dependent benefits to insured persons and their dependents every month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in view the COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020