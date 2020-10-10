Left Menu
BJP holds CEC meeting to decide Bihar candidates

A meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being held here to decide the list of candidates for Bihar assembly polls

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:26 IST
PM Modi at BJP headquarters for CEC meet on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being held here to decide the list of candidates for Bihar assembly polls. The meeting at the BJP headquarters is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A CEC meeting had been held earlier for Bihar polls.

The BJP is part of ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state. BJP has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of seats decided with JD-U. The BJP and the JD-U had agreed on a seat-sharing formula under which the former was allotted 121 seats and the latter 122 seats in the 243-member assembly. JD-U has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning October 28 and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

