PM Modi interacts with Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on rainfall situation

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with Karnataka Chief Minister, Shri B S Yediyurappa on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka.

"Spoke to CM BS Yediyurappa Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)