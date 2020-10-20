Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala's own 'Neem G' e-autos to hit streets of Nepal

Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL), a public sector undertaking, has started exporting electric autos 'Neem G' to Nepal.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:29 IST
Kerala's own 'Neem G' e-autos to hit streets of Nepal
The electric-auto 'Neem G' manufactured by KAL. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL), a public sector undertaking, has started exporting electric autos 'Neem G' to Nepal. The e-autos have been manufactured by KAL at its factories in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan said that 25 units of e-auto 'Neem G' will be exported to Nepal in the first phase while the state is expecting to sell 500 units more in Nepal. "In the first phase, 25 units will be exported to Nepal. It is expected to sell 500 e-autos a year in Nepal. The Neem G auto has a mileage of 80 to 90 km in a single charge. The electric auto also has a partition in place to differentiate between driver and passenger, which will ensure safety in view of the spread of COVID-19," said Kerala CM.

Vijayan stated that on Tuesday the first consignment of 25 autos was shipped from KAL plant to Nepal. He said that talks are underway to export e-auto to neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh apart from Nepal.

He further stated that apart from Kerala, e-auto rickshaw dealers are being appointed in other states to boost the sales. "Other than various dealers in Kerala, the e-auto rickshaw dealers are being appointed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The three-seater environment-friendly auto comes with a price tag of Rs 2.85 lakh and it is being exported at the same price to Nepal. According to KAL, the battery can be fully charged within four hours and it can even be charged through a household plug. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt puts cap on mask prices for sellers, hospitals: Tope

The Maharashtra government has put a price limit on N-95, double and triple layer masks which will be applicable to suppliers and private hospitals, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Tope said N-95 masks can be supplied in ...

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters. AstraZenecas large, l...

Senate leader McConnell said "would consider" larger coronavirus deal

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would consider a larger coronavirus package if a deal is reached between President Donald Trump and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Im aware that discussions con...

U.S. welcomes Russian offer to freeze warheads totals to extend nuclear pact by a year

The last U.S.-Russia strategic nuclear arms control pact gained momentum toward a one-year extension on Tuesday as Washington welcomed a proposal by Moscow to prolong it if both sides agreed to freeze their stocks of all nuclear warheads fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020