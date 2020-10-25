Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi greets countrymen on Mahanavami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to countrymen on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 08:40 IST
PM Modi greets countrymen on Mahanavami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to countrymen on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday.

"Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works," Prime Minister said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities across the country have been muted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will continue to play its part for world peace, development: TS Tirumurti

On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development. UN75 India congratulates UN. The Empire State lights up ...

Morning 'arti' performed in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on last day of Navratri

The grand morning arti was performed in Delhis Jhandewalan Temple on the last day of Navratri on Sunday. Till now, around three lakh devotees have visited the Jhandewalan Temple and about 2000 volunteers including 300 women volunteers have ...

As COVID-19 hits swing states, Biden and Trump show sharp contrast

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road to swing states where COVID-19 cases are surging ...

Rajnath Singh extends his wishes on Dussehra, to interact with soldiers at Nathula area of Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his wishes on Dussehra Vijayadashami. Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today.Singh will also be present at Shastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020