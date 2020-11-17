Left Menu
Maharashtra: BJP to take out march against Palghar lynching on Nov 18

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam will lead a Jan Akrosh Yatra on Wednesday on Palghar lynching case and has demanded CBI enquiry into the case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:25 IST
BJP leader Ram Kadam. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam will lead a Jan Akrosh Yatra on Wednesday on Palghar lynching case and has demanded CBI enquiry into the case. Kadam while speaking to reporters said, "The state government has miserably failed to give justice to the sant community. I will be taking Jan Akrosh Yatra tomorrow from my residence to the spot where the Sadhus were brutally killed."

"It has been 211 days but no action has been taken by the state government. I demand CBI enquiry in this case. The state government should build a temple where the innocent sadhus lost their lives. Until and unless this government does not give justice to the saint community, we will keep our protest on against this anti-Hindu government," he added. The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown and their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

