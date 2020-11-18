BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Coochbehar

A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead in the Tufanganj area of Coochbehar district on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.

"We have detained one person. There is no political angle in the case," Superintendent of Police (SP) K Kannan told media. The deceased was BJP's 198 Nakkatigach booth president, Kala Chand Karmakar aged 55 years.

He was a resident of the Nakkatigach area of Tufangang in Coochbehar district. The Coochbehar BJP has called 12 hours bandh in protest of the alleged killing and demanded justice to the family of the deceased. (ANI)