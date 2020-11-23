PM Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs in New Delhi

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (MPs), located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi, via video conferencing.

23-11-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for MPs located at Dr BD Marg in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Eight bungalows, which were more than 80-years-old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats. The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of COVID-19, a statement by the PMO said.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy-efficient LED light fittings, occupancy-based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for the conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant, it added. (ANI)

