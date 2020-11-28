4 dead, 1 injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Four people died and one suffered injuries after a car rammed into a bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday. According to Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), the four people were declared dead after they were taken to the hospital.

"A car rammed into a bus on the Yamuna Highway earlier today, claiming the lives of four people. They were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead. One person was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment. A post mortem will be conducted and the family of the deceased have been informed," Pandey said. In a similar incident earlier this week, one person died while at least 13 were injured after a State Road Transport bus met with an accident at Mumbai-Pune expressway near Panvel on Thursday. (ANI)