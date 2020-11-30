BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari passes away
Kiran Maheshwari, BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on late Sunday night.ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:41 IST
Kiran Maheshwari, BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on late Sunday night.
She had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Her mortal remains will be brought to Udaipur for the final rites ceremony today. Maheswari had served as the Minister of Higher Education in the Rajasthan government. She also held the post of national general Secretary, national vice president, and chief of women's wing of the BJP. (ANI)
