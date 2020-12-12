Left Menu
China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

Updated: 12-12-2020 21:26 IST
China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030
China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25% during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

"Today, I wish to announce some further commitments for 2030," Xi told a one-day virtual U.N. climate change summit via video, before announcing the targets.

"China always honours its commitments."

