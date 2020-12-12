China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:21 IST
China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25% during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.
"Today, I wish to announce some further commitments for 2030," Xi told a one-day virtual U.N. climate change summit via video, before announcing the targets.
"China always honours its commitments."
