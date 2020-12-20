Left Menu
Amid protests by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new farm laws, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that majority of farmers in the country support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the legislations.

Majority of farmers support farm laws; opposition parties fuelling protests: BJP leader

Amid protests by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that majority of farmers in the country support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the legislations. If a survey is conducted in the country, 99.9 per cent farmers will be found in support of the prime minister, Singh claimed at a 'kisan chaupal' (farmers' meet) at Gharoli village in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area.

The meet was organised by the party's Delhi unit in support of the farm laws. ''Opposition parties, including the Congress and the AAP, lose no chance to indulge in conspiracy and instigate people at the slightest opportunity and they are doing the same regarding the farm laws,'' Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had torn the copies of the three farm laws during a debate in the recent special session of the Assembly as he demanded that the Centre immediately repeal of the laws. The farm laws are supported by the farmers. Although some farmer leaders are sitting in protests on Delhi borders, some members of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang are ''misguiding'' them, he charged.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and some other states are camping at Delhi's entry points, including Singhu and Tikri borders, for over three weeks, demanding the Centre withdraw its farm laws and extend statutory guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. Singh said that the Modi government not only implemented recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, it also enhanced the MSP for various crops.

''Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, around 11 crore farmers have received money directly in their bank accounts and no middleman has been able to exploit them,'' he asserted. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the farm laws are aimed at reforming the agricultural sector that will enhance farmers' income and create employment opportunities.

Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat and many other party leaders attended the 'kisan chaupal', along with farmers and village heads in the area..

