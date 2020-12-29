Left Menu
Ram temple foundation laying work likely to begin in January: Champat Rai, general secretary, Ram Janmbhoomi Trust

The first month of 2021 will see the commencement of the foundation laying work for the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:55 IST
Champat Rai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika

Champat Rai, general secretary, Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust while informing about the meeting of the temple construction committee that took place today to discuss foundation-laying work with scientists and engineers said that within 15 days foundation work at the temple site is likely to begin. "Bhot bada homework hua hai (we have almost completed our mega homework)," quipped Rai when asked about today's meeting.

While it has been months that Bhoomi Pujan for the temple was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an expert committee has been brainstorming on laying a robust foundation that will remain intact for centuries. The committee constituted for ensuring seamless foundation laying is awaiting the report on soil, its strength and solidity including other technical aspects for a strong foundation. This study is being undertaken by Hyderabad located National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

"This discussion is at the fag end and suggestions of NGRI will be taken as final for foundation work to begin," informed Rai. He further added that Hyderabad based National Geophysical Research Institute which is a government organisation is working in Ayodhya with 14 of its technicians.

"They will study the soil and earth for eight days. They are clicking photographs. The report can take 15 days. Once scientists from NGRI finalise their study, they will be sent to the institute. Experts will sit again and deliberate. Larsen and Turbo and Tata consulting engineers have heard all and will assess comprehensively," added Rai. The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members who are also part of the temple construction committee have been entrusted with the construction of a grand ram temple at Ayodhya, want the grandeur of the temple to be unmatchable with a foundation so robust that it can remain intact for 1000 years.

Hence, the focus on details and the involvement of experts from various prestigious institutions. "The land on which Ayodhya temple is to be constructed has some special conditions/ features. Like, it is on the banks of Saryu river and experts believe that there is a stream of Saryu still flowing underneath. How deep it runs and if in 200 years if there is a flood what will be the result then. Today we don't have an earthquake in Ayodhya but what if it feels the jolt in coming years. We need to think hundreds of years ahead," said general secretary of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Present in today's meeting were retired director of IIT Delhi Prof VS Raju, IIT Guwahati director TG Sitarama, IIT Chennai Manu Santhanam, Pradipt Banerjee of IIT Mumbai, NIT Surat director Prof SR Gandhi, CBRI Roorkee director N Gopal Krishnan and engineers of Tata and L& T and Akshardham's swami Brahm Bihari, members of construction Committee and trustees of Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were present. "There were 12 people online participating in this meeting," said Rai. After the Supreme Court gave the verdict for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the temple on August 5 at the temple site. (ANI)

