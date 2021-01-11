Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naledi Pandor to discuss major issues with Algerian counterpart

Minister Pandor is due to host Boukadoum, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Algeria, on a working visit to South Africa on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:04 IST
Naledi Pandor to discuss major issues with Algerian counterpart
The department said Algeria supported and trained cadres of the liberation movements including the late President Nelson Mandela. Image Credit: Twitter(@DIRCO_ZA)

Bilateral, continental and international issues will be the subject of discussions between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor and her Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.

Minister Pandor is due to host Boukadoum, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Algeria, on a working visit to South Africa on Tuesday.

"The visit by Minister Boukadoum takes place against the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Algeria which were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in a statement on Monday.

The department said Algeria supported and trained cadres of the liberation movements including the late President Nelson Mandela.

"South Africa and Algeria manage their strategic relations through a Bi-National Commission (BNC) which is a structured bilateral mechanism to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries," said DIRCO.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 delayed for 1 month, What can happen to Armin-Eren in Chapter 139?

The manga lovers across the world are quite happy with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, the disappointing part is that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be delayed for a month. Read further to know more in details....

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021