Nadda, wife visit Kamakhya temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda along with his wife offered prayers at Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati on Tuesday on the last day of his two-day visit to Assam.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:17 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda along with her wife offers prayers at Kamakhya temple (Pic credit: Twitter/ Jagat Prakash Nadda) . Image Credit: ANI

As part of his visit, he also chaired a committee meeting at Amingaon PWD guest house on Monday.

Nadda, while addressing a public meeting on Monday at Silchar in Assam, said it is the responsibility of the BJP to safeguard the culture and language of Assam and the party has always given importance to these things. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah solved 50-year-old Bodo issue by signing the peace accord and bringing militants to the mainstream," BJP National President said.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to Assam. He landed at Silchar on Monday where he addressed a public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

