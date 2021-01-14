U.S. Chamber expects high-level Chinese visit early in Biden administration

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sees "every indication" that a high-ranking delegation of Chinese officials will visit Washington early in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a top Chamber official said on Wednesday.

Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for the business group, told reporters such a visit could help lay the groundwork for improved relations between the United States and China and progress in an expanded trade agreement. "There are some challenges that we have to overcome in the relationship, and it's not going to be a straight line. It's going to be a bumpy road ahead," he said.

Brilliant gave no details and said he would not speculate on a possible date for the visit. He said the Chamber would urge Biden and his top trade officials to offer some immediate relief to U.S. companies and farmers from nearly $400 billion in tariffs imposed on Chinese imports by the Trump administration.

A spokesman for the Biden transition team declined comment on the prospects for a high-level visit by Chinese officials.

