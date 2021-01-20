Jalpaiguri Road Accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Following the road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to be given to the kin of those who have lost their lives. "The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured," another tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said. Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night.

As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident. "A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged," Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said. (ANI)

