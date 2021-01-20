Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jalpaiguri Road Accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Following the road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to be given to the kin of those who have lost their lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:56 IST
Jalpaiguri Road Accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following the road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to be given to the kin of those who have lost their lives. "The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured," another tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said. Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night.

As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident. "A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged," Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gorakhpur girl Divyangi Tripathi invited to witness Republic Day Parade from PM's box

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Ministers Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored...

Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9 in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, Ind...

Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-commerce exports from India

Amazon on Tuesday said it has partnered with Startup India, Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures to launch an accelerator programme to help early-stage startups take their brands to global audiences.The Amazon Global Selling Propel A...

Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

Harbhajan Singhs contract with the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings CSK has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best. Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a great experience and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021