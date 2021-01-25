Left Menu
PM Modi virtually interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

The Prime Minister said that this year’s awards are special as the recipient earned them in the difficult times of Corona. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:40 IST
The Prime Minister asked the children to keep three things, three pledges, in their mind. First, the pledge of Consistency. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today via video conferencing. Union Women & Child Development Minister, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that this year's awards are special as the recipient earned them in the difficult times of Corona. During the interaction, the Prime Minister acknowledged the role of children in major behaviour-change campaigns like swachchta movement. He said when children got involved in campaigns like handwash campaign during Corona time, the campaigns caught the imagination of people and achieved success. The Prime Minister also noted the diversity in the fields in which awards have been given this year.

The Prime Minister observed that when a small idea is supported by the right action, results are impressive. He asked the children to believe in action as this interplay of ideas and action will trigger many actions inspiring people for greater things. The Prime Minister advised the children not to rest on their laurels and they should continue to strive for better results in their lives.

The Prime Minister asked the children to keep three things, three pledges, in their mind. First, the pledge of Consistency. There should not be any slackening of the speed of the action. Second, pledge for the country. If we work for the country and treat every work in terms of the country than that work will become greater than the self. He asked the children to think about what they can do for the country as we enter the 75th year of independence. Third, the pledge of humility. Every success should spur us to be more polite as our humility will enable others to celebrate our success with us, The Prime Minister concluded.

The Government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery. This year, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

