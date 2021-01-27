Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador's state oil firm defends practices after European lenders exit Amazon oil trade

Indigenous leaders said the banks' role made them complicit in oil spills, violations of land rights and the destruction of rainforest by Ecuador's oil industry.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 27-01-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:46 IST
Ecuador's state oil firm defends practices after European lenders exit Amazon oil trade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ecuador's state-run oil company, Petroecuador, on Tuesday responded to the exit of several big European banks from financing the Amazon oil trade by saying it compensates communities for environmental impact associated with infrastructure development. In a statement, Petroecuador said that it "carries out exploration, production, transport, refining ... and marketing of hydrocarbons in rigorous compliance with Ecuadorean legislation on safety, health and environment."

Petroecuador added that any project license issued required the participation and consultation of local communities, noting that compliance is audited biannually by "qualified environmental consultants." On Monday, Credit Suisse, Dutch lender ING and France's BNP Paribas said they have decided to stop financing trade in crude oil from Ecuador, after pressure from environmentalists aiming to protect the Amazon rainforest.

An August report by advocacy groups Stand.earth and Amazon Watch named six European banks as major financiers of Ecuadorean oil exports to U.S. refineries. Indigenous leaders said the banks' role made them complicit in oil spills, violations of land rights and the destruction of rainforest by Ecuador's oil industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mali says joint military operation with France kills 100 jihadists

Malian and French forces killed around 100 jihadists and took another 20 captive in a joint operation this January in central Mali, the West African nations army said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the campaign lasted from Jan. 2 to Jan...

U.S. commission cites 'moral imperative' to explore AI weapons

The United States should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence AI software, a government-appointed panel said in a draft report for Congress.The panel, led by former Google Chief Ex...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

Global stocks slipped from record levels on Tuesday, with investors cautious as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting and U.S. lawmakers continued to debate a new stimulus plan. Those concerns overshadowed impressive res...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic sent off as Eriksen earns Inter last-gasp Coppa win over Milan

AC Milans Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off before forgotten man Christian Eriksen fired a dramatic late winner to earn Inter Milan a 2-1 victory in a fiery Coppa Italia quarter-final in the San Siro on Tuesday. Ibrahimovics match started in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021