Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before U.S. sanctions are lifted

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before U.S. sanctions are liftedReuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:53 IST
Tehran will not accept U.S. demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear programme before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday at a news conference in Istanbul.
Zarif said the demand "is not practical and will not happen".
