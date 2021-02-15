Left Menu

Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri

As Kufri received a spell of fresh snowfall, the snow-capped hills, snow trails and adventure sports are attracting tourists from different parts of the country to the hill station.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:56 IST
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri
A visual of trekking in snow at Kufri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Kufri received a spell of fresh snowfall, the snow-capped hills, snow trails and adventure sports are attracting tourists from different parts of the country to the hill station. The adventure ski and snow park in Kufri have emerged as favorite tourist destinations.

Happy Chauhan, organiser of adventure sports in Kufri, told ANI that tourists are enjoying snowboard, skiing and other adventure activities. "The snow-related activities are drawing the attention of tourists. we will have over 40 snow adventure activities here. In the future maybe in a year's time, we will have round the clock snow and ski adventure park. This will draw the attention of tourists as well as provide employment to over thousand of people," he said.

Ritesh Shah, a tourist from Mumbai said that he has come to the hill station with a group of 35 people. "It is a very beautiful place. It is like small Europe in India. This place is beautiful and clean. It is a wonderful experience. Everyone should come here once in life." Dikashnat, a tourist from Haryana said, "This is for the first time I have enjoyed snow-related activities. I have learned skiing here. We are excited to know that this park will have more snow-related activities in days to come. I would like to come again and would recommend everyone to visit this place."

Last December a memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Government and Nagsons developers to develop India's first indoor ski park at Kufri near Shimla. The project would boost tourism and adventure sports around the year in the Kufri area and also generate economic activities in Shimla and adjoining area besides increasing the stay of tourists. The total cost of the project coming up in 5.04 acres in Kufri is Rs 250 crores, which included indoor ski park, palatial mall, five-star hotels, amusement park, gaming zone and food court, shopping arcade and other amenities and would have a parking facility for more than 1000 vehicles.

The project has been designed by Infinity Design Studio Mumbai and the project would be executed by Unlimited Snow, Netherlands makers of Ski Dubai and Ski Egypt. The project is expected to start in March 2021 and would become functional by April 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was...

Another elephant found dead in Karlapat sanctuary, 6 jumbos die in 14 days

Another female elephant wasfound dead near a waterbody at Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary inOdishas Kalahandi district, a Forest official said.With the latest jumbo death, six elephants fivefemale and a calf - have died at Karlapat Wildlife san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021