Become exam warrior, not worrier: PM Modi to students

Asking students, who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he updated the Exam Warriors book with new mantras and interesting activities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Picture). Image Credit: ANI

Asking students, who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he updated the Exam Warriors book with new mantras and interesting activities. In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi asked students to go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile.

"Most of the young friends will have exams. All of you should remember - you have to become a warrior and not a worrier, go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile. You have to compete with yourself, not with anyone else," he said. The Prime Minister asked the students to get adequate sleep and be mindful of time management and also not to stop playing. "For those who play are the ones that blossom. Revision and smart methods of memorisation are to be adopted, that is, overall, in these exams, you have to bring out your best. You must be thinking about how all this will be possible. We're going to do it together," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that like every year, this year too he will have 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students in March, and asked the "exam warriors, parents and teachers" to share their experiences and tips. "You will get all the information on MyGov - how to participate, how to win the prize, how to get an opportunity to discuss with me. So far, more than one lakh students, about 40 thousand parents, and about 10 thousand teachers have participated,' he added.

PM Modi further said that in the times of Corona, he took out some time, and added many new mantras in the exam warrior book. PM Modi also asked the people to not lower their guard against COVID-19. "There should not be any laxity in the rules regarding Corona as well," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

