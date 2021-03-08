Women role is pivotal for doubling farmers’ income: Parshottam Rupala

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi virtually celebrated the "International Women's Day - 2021" today. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare accentuated that International Women's Day is to celebrate the significant contributions of women on various fronts of human life. He also highlighted the Central Government's various Schemes that are aimed at empowering women in every aspect of life. In all the spheres of life science, politics, engineering, medicines, arts, games, education, agriculture and army, etc., "#Naari Shakti" is working shoulder-to-shoulder with men.

Shri Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare stated that women have pioneered in every sector of the society and stressed that women's contributions in the agricultural and farming sectors are commendable. The Minister stated that their hard work has made the country proud of them. Shri Choudhary outlined the Prime Minister's various women-centric beneficial schemes namely "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" that are aimed at empowering them on various fronts to help them lead a respectable and self-dependant life. The Minister emphasized that the roles of women are pivotal in realizing the aim of doubling the farmers' income.

Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR) said that the women's contributions are significant in helping the agricultural sector to prosper. The Director-General stated that the Council is committed to build-up women leadership in the farming and agricultural sectors. Dr Mohapatra regarded women as the backbone of Indian agriculture.

Smt. Archana Chitnis, MLA, Madhya Pradesh emphasized that women play significant roles in every sphere of life. She stated that women are the real torch-bearers of society. Smt. Chitnis accentuated on ensuring nutritional security to the women involved in agriculture as they are the future of the country. She also accentuated providing quality education to such women.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR regarded the women's contribution to agricultural practices is invincible. Dr Singh emphasized that although this Year's United Nations' theme of International Women's Day - 2021 is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", the Council has kept the theme as "International Women's Day: Women Leadership in Agriculture: Entrepreneurship, Equality & Empowerment" to acknowledge the role women in agriculture.

The various women were also felicitated for their unparalleled contributions in the fields of agriculture and farming. The occasion also marked the release of various ICAR Publications by the dignitaries.

The Deputy Directors General, Assistant Directors General, Vice-Chancellors of State Agricultural Universities, Heads of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ICAR Institutes also virtually participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)