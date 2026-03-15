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Assam Congress' Battle Against BJP: A Tug of War Amidst Defections and Alliances

The Congress party in Assam, grappling with defections, faces challenges in opposing the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. Gaurav Gogoi spearheads efforts against the BJP's strong organizational base amidst the struggle to leverage anti-incumbency, corruption charges, and alliances to sway the electoral outcome in their favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:33 IST
Assam Congress' Battle Against BJP: A Tug of War Amidst Defections and Alliances
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The opposition Congress party in Assam stands at a critical juncture ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for April 9. Despite facing numerous defections, the party, under the defiant leadership of state unit president Gaurav Gogoi, is determined to challenge the BJP's formidable organizational strength and the proactive governance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Although anti-incumbency might favor Congress, they confront significant obstacles. The party plans to overcome these hurdles by forming alliances with regional parties like the Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Congress enjoys support from minority voters, particularly Bengali-speaking Muslims, displeased with the ruling party's policies. Gaurav Gogoi, having previously won the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, emerges as a positive figure, potentially boosting Congress's prospects amidst allegations of corruption against the ruling party.

However, internal disunity and past desertions, including significant members like former state president Bhupen Borah, create setbacks. Allegations by the chief minister targeting Gogoi also pose a risk. Despite these challenges, Congress aims to exploit opportunities by capitalizing on anti-incumbency sentiments and emphasizing governmental failures like the non-grant of Scheduled Tribe status to certain communities, while countering threats from defections and the ruling NDA's robust political apparatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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