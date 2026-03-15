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Kerala Political Showdown: Key Issues Ahead of Assembly Polls

The upcoming single-phase elections in Kerala will be a battleground over key issues. The ruling LDF will highlight its governance, while the UDF and BJP question it on contentious matters like Sabarimala, women's rights, financial mismanagement, law and order, health, and agricultural distress. Ideological skirmishes are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:32 IST
Kerala Political Showdown: Key Issues Ahead of Assembly Polls
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As Kerala braces for its single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, political parties are mobilizing on a spectrum of issues dominating the state's discourse. The CPI(M)-led LDF will underscore its governance achievements, whereas the Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA are set to challenge the state's handling on various fronts.

The sensitive topic of women's access to the Sabarimala Temple is poised to resurface. Earlier a supporter of the Supreme Court's ruling permitting female entry, the government has reversed its stance, drawing criticism from the opposition as an attempt to appease religious sentiments before the elections.

Electoral tactics are further complicated by internal party rifts, presence of independents, and local faction-backed candidates threatening traditional vote banks. Issues like human-animal conflict, agricultural distress, infrastructure development, and the state's fiscal health are pivotal in campaign debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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