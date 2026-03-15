Kerala Political Showdown: Key Issues Ahead of Assembly Polls

As Kerala braces for its single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, political parties are mobilizing on a spectrum of issues dominating the state's discourse. The CPI(M)-led LDF will underscore its governance achievements, whereas the Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA are set to challenge the state's handling on various fronts.

The sensitive topic of women's access to the Sabarimala Temple is poised to resurface. Earlier a supporter of the Supreme Court's ruling permitting female entry, the government has reversed its stance, drawing criticism from the opposition as an attempt to appease religious sentiments before the elections.

Electoral tactics are further complicated by internal party rifts, presence of independents, and local faction-backed candidates threatening traditional vote banks. Issues like human-animal conflict, agricultural distress, infrastructure development, and the state's fiscal health are pivotal in campaign debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)