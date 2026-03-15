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West Bengal Assembly Elections: High-Stakes Battles in Key Kolkata Constituencies

As West Bengal's Assembly elections approach, key constituencies in Kolkata and surrounding areas are gaining political focus. Bhabanipur, Ballygunge, Kolkata Port, Bhangar, and Baruipur Paschim are under the spotlight, with notable political figures and parties vying for victory amid changing voter dynamics and internal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:33 IST
West Bengal Assembly Elections: High-Stakes Battles in Key Kolkata Constituencies
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With West Bengal's decisive Assembly polls now on the horizon, the political spotlight is on key constituencies in and around Kolkata. Bhabanipur, a high-profile seat, is represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who, despite her defeat in Nandigram in 2021, made a notable comeback in Bhabanipur later that year.

Ballygunge stands as a politically diverse constituency with a significant minority population. The departure of TMC's Babool Supriyo to the Rajya Sabha prompts speculation on the party's new candidate choice. Meanwhile, Kolkata Port remains a TMC stronghold, yet opposition efforts to penetrate the area persist amid its diverse electoral makeup.

Bhangar's political landscape is marked by the dominance of the Indian Secular Front, challenging TMC's influence. Baruipur Paschim, with its TMC Speaker Biman Banerjee, faces growing BJP and CPI(M) threats. As the elections near, these constituencies underscore the shifting power dynamics in West Bengal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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