Assam Assembly Face-Off: Key Political Contenders Eying Historic Wins

All eyes are on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi as the state gears up for pivotal assembly polls. Sarma, a political heavyweight, has been a key strategist for BJP wins since 2006, notably in the northeast where he secured the chief minister's position in 2021.

Gaurav Gogoi, stepping onto the legislative assembly stage for the first time, emerges as a significant contender after his comfortable victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. His candidacy from the Jorhat seat, a historically significant political base, signals Congress's ambitions to reclaim power from the BJP.

In the upcoming electoral face-off, other notable leaders include Debabrata Saikia and Biswajit Daimary, among others, who are prepared to retain their constituencies or challenge the status quo, making the forthcoming elections a comprehensive showcase of Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)