Left Menu

Assam Assembly Face-Off: Key Political Contenders Eying Historic Wins

The political arena in Assam heats up as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress president Gaurav Gogoi prepare for a crucial assembly election battle. Sarma aims for a BJP hat-trick, while Gogoi seeks to lead Congress back to power, amidst significant political rivalries and influential leaders showcasing their electoral strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:32 IST
Assam Assembly Face-Off: Key Political Contenders Eying Historic Wins
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

All eyes are on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi as the state gears up for pivotal assembly polls. Sarma, a political heavyweight, has been a key strategist for BJP wins since 2006, notably in the northeast where he secured the chief minister's position in 2021.

Gaurav Gogoi, stepping onto the legislative assembly stage for the first time, emerges as a significant contender after his comfortable victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. His candidacy from the Jorhat seat, a historically significant political base, signals Congress's ambitions to reclaim power from the BJP.

In the upcoming electoral face-off, other notable leaders include Debabrata Saikia and Biswajit Daimary, among others, who are prepared to retain their constituencies or challenge the status quo, making the forthcoming elections a comprehensive showcase of Assam's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026