Left Menu

J-K: School dropout and owner of UK-based IT company creating IT awareness among Kashmiri youth

Sheikh Asif, a school dropout from Kashmir's Batamaloo and owner of a UK-based Information Technology (IT) company, is creating IT awareness among Kashmiri youth and giving online classes to them in web designing and digital marketing.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:25 IST
J-K: School dropout and owner of UK-based IT company creating IT awareness among Kashmiri youth
Sheikh Asif, owner of Thames Infotech, speaking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

Sheikh Asif, a school dropout from Kashmir's Batamaloo and owner of a UK-based Information Technology (IT) company, is creating IT awareness among Kashmiri youth and giving online classes to them in web designing and digital marketing. He received his primary education from the reputed 'Talent Educational Institute'. Owing to some financial reasons, he was forced to drop out of school.

"Faced with financial distress, I dropped out of school in the eighth standard. Then, I went on to work in a couple of IT companies. I have been fond of computers since childhood. I honed my skills and gained knowledge about graphics while working in these companies," Asif said. "After working for some time, I started a small set up around graphic designing at home itself. Later, I got a call from one of my mentors who advised me to upgrade my skills to web designing as I was quite good at graphics," Asif added.

He said that his 'Thames Infotech' journey started in 2016. Having observed my work in graphic designing, some people contacted him. One of them told him to upgrade to website designing as he was already quite good at graphics. Then, he worked in a UK-based company as an employee and kept learning about websites. "I met a man who was a Google-employee, called Hamja Salim. He said we should start a small set-up dealing in website designing. We started our start-up in June 2016. We shifted its headquarters to Manchester in 2018. The start-up was not called 'Thames Infotech' at the start. I took this name from the famous river in London," Asif further added.

He returned to Kashmir in 2018 following his wish to create IT awareness in my region. "Here we just have one IT professional for every 100 doctors. People think there is no scope in IT. But there is a lot of scope in it. I am giving lessons and teaching the youth here about website and graphics designing now. I don't want my region to fall behind in this particular field," he said.

Zubair Ahmad, one of his friends, told ANI that Asif has always been a laborious and talented boy. "He struggled a lot in life but I know him as a determined guy from the beginning," Ahamd said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation

The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress Thursday, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence.Thats been a familiar theme for l...

Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, as Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns over big companies that might lose their listings on US exchanges. Tokyos Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.1 per cent and Seoul and Sydney logged modest gains. Hong K...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...

Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance UPA is paralysed now, and hence a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head that coalition.He made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021