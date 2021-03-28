Left Menu

'Jashn-E-Rajouri' organised to promote local culture and boost tourism in J-K

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-03-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:34 IST
'Jashn-E-Rajouri' organised to promote local culture and boost tourism in J-K
Kashmiri artists performing during 'Jashn-E-Rajouri' on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

For promoting the local culture and boost tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the district administration in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism on Sunday organised a mega cultural cum tourism promotion fest 'Jashn-E-Rajouri'. The event was organised under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh K Shavan who was also the chief guest on the occasion.

The confluence of local art, craft, culture, folk dances with other tourism products depicting the culture and traditions of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Rajouri, in particular, were the main attractions of the event. Speaking to ANI, a Kashmiri artist, who had come to perform at the even,t said, "We saw a very enthusiastic audience today. I am very thankful to them for giving such a positive response to our performance as it gives immense motivation to our talent. Such events play an important role in encouraging the local talent of the youth of the area."

A visitor from Srinagar said that he feels proud to be a Kashmiri and such programs clearly show how much the people praise Jammu and Kashmir's culture, art and traditions. "I am thankful to the district administration and the tourism department for organising such a lovely cultural evening."

One of the organisers of the event said, "It is good to see such active participation of Kashmiri artists from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir. We also saw the participation of artists from various hill states. So, these events ensure a cultural exchange, which in turn boosts tourism." Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, artists from parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh also performed to enthrall the audiences at the event.

The local artists performed in Gojri, Pahadi and Dogri. Special screening of small videos showcasing the beauty and tourism potential of the Peer Panjal area was conducted during the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

