Till April 5, a quantity of over 3.49 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured benefitting 4,45,520 farmers with MSP value of Rs 690.82 crore, it added. About 102.98 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,31,247.46 Crore, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:51 IST
Govt procures 3.49 lakh tonnes of wheat so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government has procured 3.49 lakh tonnes of wheat so far in the 2021-22 marketing season at the minimum support price (MSP), valued at Rs 691 crore. Wheat procurement starts from April for 2021-21 rabi marketing season (RMS). ''Procurement of Wheat has recently commenced in Rabi Marketing Season RMS 2021-22 in the States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Rajasthan at MSP, as was done in previous seasons,'' an official statement said. Till April 5, a quantity of over 3.49 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured benefitting 4,45,520 farmers with MSP value of Rs 690.82 crore, it added. Paddy procurement in the ongoing Kharif 2020-21 marketing season (October-September) is continuing smoothly. Till April 5, 695.23 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured as against 622.32 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. ''About 102.98 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,31,247.46 Crore,'' the statement said.

